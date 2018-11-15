Highly anticipated: Google is about ready to start offering discounts on numerous products on the Google Store. If you are looking for any smart home devices, new Pixel devices, or accessories, it is about to be the time to buy.

Kicking off the holiday shopping season, Google's Black Friday deals have managed to leak out a little ahead of time. Deals on the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL begin on November 16, and will vary up until Cyber Monday on November 26.

Beginning tomorrow, the Pixel 3 and 3 XL will be buy one, get one 50-percent off from the Google Store. On Thanksgiving through November 25, the Pixel 3 will be discounted by $150 and the Pixel 3 XL will receive a $200 price reduction. Considering that the latest Pixel devices launched less than a month ago, these are some decent promotions.

On Cyber Monday, purchasing either the Pixel 3 or 3 XL will net you a $50 credit to spend on the Google Store as well as a free Google Home Hub worth $149.

Aside from deals on phones, Google is offering a number of discounts on other products. From November 22 to 26, the following discounts will be available.

$50 off Google Home Hub

$24 off Google Home Mini

$39 off Google Home Mini + Chromecast bundle

$24 off Google Home Mini + Smartlight bundle

$50 off Google Home

$50 off Google Home Max

$50 off Pixelbuds

$20 off Chromecast Audio

$20 off Chromecast Ultra

$10 off Chromecast

20-percent off (sale price: $40) for the the Titan Security Key kit

From November 18 to November 28, the Pixelbook will be $300 off and Clips will be 50-percent off.

Nest products sold by Google will have the following discounts from November 21 to November 28.

$70 off Nest Learning Thermostat

$30 off Nest E Thermostat

$50 off Nest Hello

$70 off Nest Cam Indoor

$50 off Nest Cam Outdoor

$20 off Nest Protect

To wrap things up, Cyber Monday will bring savings on a few more items. The Daydream View will be discounted $60. The My Case will be $20 off. Purchasing two Google Home Max will save you $150. Finally a combo of the Google Home Hub, Google Home, and Wi-Fi 3-pack will save you $129 compared to buying separately.

Visit the Google Store to check official pricing and terms for all promotions.

If you plan on buying anything, feel free to sound off in the comments below to let us know what you think of these offers from Google.