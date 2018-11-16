The big picture: It may be hard to believe but November 15 marked the five-year anniversary of Sony’s PlayStation 4. In that seemingly short amount of time, Sony has managed to sell more than 86.1 million consoles, making it the sixth best-selling console of all time.

Eric Lempel, senior vice president of PlayStation worldwide marketing at SIE, further revealed that Sony has sold 777.9 million pieces of PS4 software during the same span of time. The top five best-selling titles include Call of Duty: Black Ops III, Call of Duty: WWII, FIFA 17, FIFA 18 and Grand Theft Auto V.

Those interested in digging deeper may be interested to learn that the black DualShock 4 controller is the most popular color, followed by blue, red, white and camo.

Sony in its announcement claims the translucent PS4 Pro announced over the summer to celebrate the more than 500 million units sold since the original PlayStation launched in 1994 is the “rarest PS4 model” as only 50,000 examples were produced. Perhaps the company forgot about the 20th Anniversary Edition PlayStation 4 announced in late 2014, of which only 12,300 were produced globally?

To celebrate the five-year anniversary, Sony also announced a new PS4 bundle. The Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 PS4 bundle includes a jet-black 1TB PS4 console, a matching DualShock 4 controller and Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 on Blu-ray for $299.99. Look for it to launch on November 27.