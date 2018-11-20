Something to look forward to: It’s only been around three months since Sony revealed the Xperia XZ3 phone at IFA, but we’re already seeing leaked images of its successor: the Xperia XZ4. Judging by the specs, it could be an interesting alternative to the top firms’ 2019 flagships.

The information comes from Russian tech site andro-news, which includes some alleged hardware info alongside the renders. The XZ4 is said to feature a 6.2-inch QHD+ OLED screen, retaining the same resolution as its predecessor while increasing the display size.

Sony’s phone is also said to be one of the many 2019 flagships to carry Qualcomm’s upcoming high-end SoC. Thought to be called the Snapdragon 8150 rather than the 850 or 855, the new platform is expected to be officially unveiled early next month.

The Snapdragon 8150 is said to be a powerhouse chip. Leaked AnTuTu benchmark numbers from last week placed it ahead of Huawei’s 7nm Kirin 980 and Apple’s iPhone XS with its A12 Bionic chip.

Other hardware in the XZ4 includes a 4000mAh battery, up to 256GB of expandable storage, 6GB/8GB of RAM, and Android 9.1 Pie. The dual rear cameras, meanwhile, are said to be made up of 24-megapixel and 16-megapixel sensors, while the selfie cam is of the 24MP variety.

With Sony being one of several companies working with Qualcomm and its Snapdragon X50 modems, it’s possible that the XZ4 could be 5G ready. And it appears that one of the images is hinting at an in-display fingerprint reader.

As with all leaks, taking this with a pinch of salt is advised. But if it does ship with a larger top bezel and notch-free design, the Xperia XZ4 could appeal to those who prefer a more traditional smartphone look without compromising on power and features. We might find out the whole story at Barcelona’s MWC in February/March next year.