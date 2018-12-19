New MacBook Air and Dell XPS 13 discounted, get the Switch and PlayStation Classic for lessBy TechSpot Deals
A ton of great deals gathered this week and possibly the last round up of deals before Christmas is here. We have Apple, Google Play, and Starbucks Gift Card deals, Nintendo Switch + $25 Amazon gift card, a $20 price drop on iPad 32GB latest model, and Kindle Unlimited Subscription deals. Two excellent laptops, the new MacBook Air and the latest version of the Dell XPS 13 are discounted. The XPS was recently selected as one of two best ultrabooks you can buy. Scroll down for more deals on their respective categories.
Featured Deals
- Prime Exclusive: New Apple MacBook Air 8th Gen Intel Core i5 13.3" 2560x1600 Retina Display Laptop with Touch ID, 128GB SSD for $1049 at Amazon (list price $1199).
- Dell XPS 13 9370 Intel Core i7-8550U Quad-Core 13.3" 1920x1080 Laptop with 256GB SSD for $1079.99 at Dell (use code: 50OFF699 - list price $1309.99).
- Nintendo Switch + $25 Amazon Gift Card for $299 at Amazon (list price $324).
- Black Friday pricing: 50" Samsung UN50NU6900 4K UHD Smart LED HDTV for $347.99 at Walmart (list price $599.99).
- Sony PlayStation Classic Mini Console for $74.99 at Amazon (Console + $25 Walmart Gift Card for $100 at Walmart) (list price $99.99).
- Intel Core i9-9900K 8-Core/16-Thread 3.6GHz (Up to 5.0GHz) Desktop Processor for $512.05 at Amazon (Clip 5% Coupon - list price $539).
- $20 Price Drop: Apple iPad 32GB 9.7" Retina WiFi Tablet (2018 Model) for $229 at Walmart and Amazon (list price $329).
- Apple iPad Pro 256GB 10.5" Retina WiFi Tablet for $649.99 (64GB for $525) at Amazon (list price $799).
- Dell Vostro 15 5000 Intel Core i7-7500U 15.6" 1920x1080 Win10 Pro Laptop with GeForce 940MX, 256GB SSD for $629 at Dell (use code: VOSTROSAVE300 - list price $1327.14).
- Apple Watch Series 3 38mm GPS Smartwatch for $229 at Amazon (list price $279).
- $30 Price Drop: 55" Vizio M55-E0 4K UHD XHDR Plus Smart XLED HDTV for $398 at Walmart (list price $698).
- Seagate Expansion 8TB USB 3.0 Desktop External Hard Drive for $129.99 at Walmart and Amazon (list price $159.99).
- Amazon Music Unlimited 3-Month Subscription (New Subscribers Only) for $0.99 at Amazon (list price $23.97).
- Amazon Kindle Unlimited 3-Month Subscription (New Subscribers Only) for $0.99 at Amazon (list price $29.97).
Electronics & Components
- $50 Apple iTunes and App Store Gift Card (Email Delivery) for $42.50 at Amazon (use code: APP750).
- $50 Google Play Gift Card (Email Delivery) for $45 at Amazon (use code: GOOGLE).
- Samsung EVO Select 128GB microSDXC Card with Adapter for $19.99 at Amazon (list price $41.99).
- Anker PowerCore Lite 20,000mAh 2-Port USB Battery Charger Power Bank for $32.39 at Amazon (use code: POWERLT9 - list price $53.99).
- Anker PowerCore Lite 10,000mAh USB Battery Charger Power Bank for $20.39 at Amazon (use code: POWERLT2 - list price $33.99).
- Motorola Moto Z3 Play 64GB Unlocked Octa-Core 6" 2160×1440 AMOLED Smartphone for $399.99 at Walmart (list price $499.99).
- Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM Portable Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker (Neon Forest) for $49.99 at Dell (list price $99.99).
- Mpow EG3 7.1 Surround Sound USB Wired Gaming Headphones with Noise Cancelling Mic for $18.99 at Amazon (use code: MPOWEG3B - list price $28.99).
Laptop & Desktop Computers
- Asus VivoBook Flip 14 Intel Core i3-8130U 14" 1920x1080 2-in-1 Touchscreen Laptop for $399 at Walmart (list price $499).
- Dell XPS 15 9575 Intel Core i7-8705G Quad-Core 15.6" 1920x1080 2-in-1 Touch Laptop with AMD Vega M GPU for $1399.99 at Dell (use code: 50OFF699 - list price $1709.99).
- $100 Price Drop: Overpowered Gaming Laptop 15+ Intel Core i7-8750H 6-Core 15.6" 144Hz 1920x1080 Gaming Laptop with 6GB GTX 1060, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD + 1TB HDD for $799 at Walmart (list price $999).
- Dell Precision 3620 Intel Core i7-7700 Quad-Core Win10 Pro Workstation Desktop for $709.52 at Dell (list price $1154).
- Dell D3218HN 32" 1080p Ultra-wide IPS LED Monitor for $149 at Walmart (list price $229).
- Samsung S32D850T 32" 2560x1440 WQHD LED Monitor with VA Panel for $259.99 at Amazon (list price $399.99).
HDTVs & Home Entertainment
- 50" Samsung UN50NU7200 4K UHD Smart LED HDTV with $20 VUDU Credit for $377.99 at Walmart (list price $548).
- 55" Samsung UN55NU7200 4K UHD Smart LED HDTV with $20 VUDU Credit for $477.99 at Walmart (list price $648).
- 55" Samsung UN55NU7100 4K UHD Smart LED HDTV (2018 Model) for $477.99 at Walmart (list price $899.99).
- 50" Vizio D50x-G9 4K UHD HDR Smart LED HDTV with Voice Remote and Chromecast for $298 at Walmart (list price $428).
- 55" Vizio D55x-G1 4K UHD HDR Smart LED HDTV for $348 at Walmart (list price $478).
- 55" TCL 55S405 4K UHD HDR Roku Smart LED HDTV for $349.99 at Walmart (list price $599.99).
- 65" Vizio M65-F0 4K UHD HDR Smart LED HDTV + $150 Dell Gift Card for $849.99 at Dell (list price $999.99).
Amazon Devices
- All-New Amazon Kindle Paperwhite 8GB 6" 300ppi WiFi Waterproof eReader with Special Offers, Headphones, 3 Month Audible Trial for $139 at Amazon (list price $254.83).
- All-New Amazon Kindle Paperwhite 8GB 6" 300ppi WiFi Waterproof eReader with Special Offers for $99.99 at Amazon (list price $129.99).
- All-New Amazon Fire HD 8 16GB 8" HD WiFi Tablet with Special Offers for $49.99 at Amazon (list price $79.99).
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Streaming Media Player for $34.99 (2-Pack for $60) at Amazon (list price $49.99).
- Amazon Fire TV Stick Streaming Media Player for $24.99 at Amazon (list price $39.99).
- Amazon Echo Dot 3rd Gen Smart Speaker for $29.99 (2-Pack for $50) at Amazon (list price $49.99).
- Amazon Fire TV Recast 500GB 2 Tuners Over-the-Air DVR for $189.99 (4 Tuners, 1TB for $230) at Amazon (list price $229.99).
- Amazon Fire TV Cube 4K HDR Streaming Media Player for $69.99 at Amazon (list price $119.99).
- Amazon Echo 2nd Gen Bluetooth Wireless Smart Speaker for $69.99 (2-Pack for $120) at Amazon (list price $99.99).
- Amazon Kindle Unlimited 12-Month Subscription for $80.31 at Amazon (list price $119.88).
Gaming
- Nintendo Switch Console + Your Choice Nintendo Labo Kit + Ematic Switch Wired Controller for $339.98 at Walmart (list price $388.98).
- Xbox One S 1TB PUBG Bundle for $199 at Walmart (list price $299.99).
- Xbox One S 1TB NBA 2K19 Bundle for $199 at Walmart (list price $299.99).
- Xbox One S 1TB Forza Horizon 4 Bundle for $199 at Walmart (list price $299.99).
- Xbox One X 1TB Fallout 76 Bundle for $399 at Walmart (list price $499.99).
- Nintendo Switch Pro Controller for $55.54 at Amazon (list price $69.99).
Tools & Home Improvement, Gadgets, and more
- $25 Starbucks Gift Card + Free $5 Amazon Credit for $25 at Amazon (use code: SBUX).
- Today Only: Tenergy Otis 1200Pa Robot Vacuum with HEPA Filter for $119.99 at Amazon (list price $159.99).
- Today Only: Waterman Expert Black Ballpoint Pen GT (Medium Point, Blue Ink) for $30.40 at Amazon (Clip 5% Coupon - list price $75).
- iRobot Roomba 618 3-Stage Robot Vacuum with Multi-Surface Brushes for $229 at Walmart (list price $269).
- Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Stick Vacuum for $329.99 at Amazon (list price $499.99).
- Ardwolf A30 Keyless Smart Door Lock Keypad for $71.99 at Amazon (use code: RJBS4DB9 - list price $89.99).
- Suaoki 40,500mAh 150Wh Portable Generator with AC, DC, USB, QC 3.0 Ports for $89.45 at Amazon (use code: C4YDBRQS - list price $199.99).
- littleBits Marvel Avengers Hero Inventor Kit (Build Super Hero Gear and Code Super Powers) for $64 at Amazon (list price $149.95).
Note: TechSpot may receive a commission for sales from links on this post through affiliate programs.