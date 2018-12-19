A ton of great deals gathered this week and possibly the last round up of deals before Christmas is here. We have Apple, Google Play, and Starbucks Gift Card deals, Nintendo Switch + $25 Amazon gift card, a $20 price drop on iPad 32GB latest model, and Kindle Unlimited Subscription deals. Two excellent laptops, the new MacBook Air and the latest version of the Dell XPS 13 are discounted. The XPS was recently selected as one of two best ultrabooks you can buy. Scroll down for more deals on their respective categories.

Featured Deals

Electronics & Components

Laptop & Desktop Computers

Asus VivoBook Flip 14 Intel Core i3-8130U 14" 1920x1080 2-in-1 Touchscreen Laptop for $399 at Walmart (list price $499).

at Walmart (list price $499). Dell XPS 15 9575 Intel Core i7-8705G Quad-Core 15.6" 1920x1080 2-in-1 Touch Laptop with AMD Vega M GPU for $1399.99 at Dell (use code: 50OFF699 - list price $1709.99).

at Dell (use code: - list price $1709.99). $100 Price Drop: Overpowered Gaming Laptop 15+ Intel Core i7-8750H 6-Core 15.6" 144Hz 1920x1080 Gaming Laptop with 6GB GTX 1060, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD + 1TB HDD for $799 at Walmart (list price $999).

at Walmart (list price $999). Dell Precision 3620 Intel Core i7-7700 Quad-Core Win10 Pro Workstation Desktop for $709.52 at Dell (list price $1154).

at Dell (list price $1154). Dell D3218HN 32" 1080p Ultra-wide IPS LED Monitor for $149 at Walmart (list price $229).

at Walmart (list price $229). Samsung S32D850T 32" 2560x1440 WQHD LED Monitor with VA Panel for $259.99 at Amazon (list price $399.99).

HDTVs & Home Entertainment

Amazon Devices

Gaming

Tools & Home Improvement, Gadgets, and more

Note: TechSpot may receive a commission for sales from links on this post through affiliate programs.