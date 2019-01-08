Something to look forward to: Lenovo unveiled the newest additions to its Yoga line of computers at CES 2019. The Yoga A940 all-in-one desktop, C730 2-in-1 tablet, and S940 ultraslim laptop will all be available in the coming months. Each is powered by Intel’s Core i7 running Windows 10 Home, but the similarities stop there.

First out of the gate and coming in March is the Yoga A940 starting at $2,350. Lenovo built this all-in-one with artists and designers in mind. It comes equipped with an AMD Radeon RX 560 and either 8GB, 16GB, or 32GB DDR4 RAM. It sports up to 512GB SSD and 2TB HDD storage. It also includes a built-in wireless charging station.

The 27-inch QHD or optional higher resolution UHD touchscreen monitor is mounted on a dual-hinge stand that easily converts from a vertical monitor position to a 25-degree drafting table. This more horizontal angle is well suited for drawing and sketching with the included Active Pen 1. It also has a “Precision Dial” that can be used for fine-tuned adjustments in Adobe Illustrator, Photoshop, or Lightroom.

For those looking for a 2-in-1 tablet, Lenovo had the Yoga C730 to show. It has integrated UHD 620 graphics from Intel on a 15.6-inch 4K AMOLED touchscreen. It can have up to 16GB DDR4 and 512GB SSD storage. The four-pound convertible comes bundled with the Active Pen 2, which has 4,096 levels of sensitivity.

The C730 is due out in April and starts at $1,650. Unfortunately, it will not be available in the United States.

Last but not least, Lenovo unveiled the ultraslim Yoga S940 laptop. At just over 2.5 pounds, the S940 is lighter than Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Air and has a slightly bigger 13.9-inch screen.

The S940 comes with either 8GB or 16GB LPDDR3 and up to 1TB of PCIe SSD storage. With the standard FHD (1920x1080) display, the laptop can go for 15 hours on a charge under typical usage conditions. If you upgrade to the 4K display battery life is reduced to around 9.5 hours.

The laptop also supports Lenovo’s “Smart Assist” features including touch-less login with the IR camera, eye-tracking, auto-leveling software for audio, “Smart Voice,” and more.

The S940 is still a few months away and will start shipping in May for about $1,500 to start.

It is also worth mention that Lenovo has a $70 Yoga Mouse coming out in June. It is an ultra-thin optical mouse with touch scrolling and is adjustable up to 1,600 DPI. It supports Bluetooth or USB connectivity.

A somewhat gimmicky yet cool feature of the Yoga Mouse is its integrated “Laser Presenter.” A swivel hinge at the mouse’s mid-point allows it to operate as a V-shaped mouse or a flat laser pointer with slide control for giving PowerPoint presentations.

You can learn more about Lenovo’s Yoga line on its website starting today.