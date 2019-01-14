Why it matters: Dominating the Chinese competition requires competing on price while producing quality hardware that appeals to a wide audience. Samsung is about to try just that concept in India with the launch of the Galaxy M series.

In wake of weak fourth quarter results, Samsung is already aiming to rebound and combat sales lost to low cost Chinese rivals. Samsung's new Galaxy M series expected to contain three models has appeared on Amazon India to cater to markets desiring mid-range hardware at affordable prices.

Although specifications are not yet available, images clearly show some key features. Samsung has given in to the notch trend with a teardrop cutout for the front facing camera. Dual rear-facing cameras and a properly placed fingerprint reader adorn the back.

On the bottom, there is a USB-C port that will support some form of fast charging. Fast charging may be excluded from the base model within the series and kept only to the phones with larger batteries. Names are believed to include the Galaxy M10, M20, and M30. Just like Samsung's other more expensive models, the Galaxy M series will retain the 3.5mm headphone jack.

Perhaps the Galaxy M series is not a very exciting smartphone launch as all of the tech being seen is available in other devices, but it is a critical deployment for Samsung. Sales in India reached $5.3 billion over the last 12 months and are expected to significantly increase over the next year.

The Galaxy M series will by and large be made in India and will sell between 10,000 and 20,000 rupees, equivalent to $141.80 to $283.60. An official launch is set for January 28. Amazon will begin notifying customers within the coming days of when pre-orders will go live.