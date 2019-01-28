What just happened? Crytek, the developer of the Crysis series and Warface, has announced its collaboration with Improbable has led to the development of a “new AAA game” built with SpatialOS, a cloud service used to create MMOs.

"Improbable and Crytek will be working together on a new AAA game together, built using CryEngine and SpatialOS," writes the dev. It didn’t reveal any other details about the title, but did say it would be sharing more “soon.”

Crytek added that it would be working closely with Improbable to create a fully-featured SpatialOS Game Development kit for its own CryEngine game engine. "Progress has already been made on this, and CryEngine developer Automaton has created its own open source integration with SpatialOS for its forthcoming 1000-player battle royale title Mavericks: Proving Grounds," it said.

“This is all in service of a simple principle: developers come first. And developers do their best work when they are free to choose from the best range of tools.”

Earlier this month, Improbable made headlines when it had a public spat with the developers of Unity. A December 5th update to the popular game engine’s terms of service restricted the use of cloud platforms such as SpatialOS in titles created with Unity, which said that Improbable had been given warnings about misusing its brand for over a year. Eventually, the TOS were changed to allow developers to use any third-party services they want.

Improbable hasn't been in a hurry to return to Unity, though. Soon after the altercation came to light, it set up a new $25 million fund with Epic Games "to help developers transition to more open engines, services, and ecosystems."