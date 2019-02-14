What just happened? The 22nd annual DICE Awards took place in Las Vegas last night, and God of War was the star of the show. Not only did the brilliant PlayStation 4 exclusive get crowned Game of the Year, but it also won nine out of the 23 categories.

In addition to taking home the coveted Game of the Year honor, God of War won awards in the Game Direction, Game Design, Sound Design, Adventure Game of the year, Character, Story, Original Music Composition, and Art Direction categories.

The only other game to walk away with more than one award on the night was Celeste. The action-platformer won action game of the year and outstanding achievement for an independent game.

Despite receiving rave reviews from critics and consumers alike, Rockstar’s Red Dead Redemption 2 won only one award: Outstanding Technical Achievement.

Another notable result was Monster Hunter: World winning RPG of the year. It faced stiff competition from Ni No Kuni: Revenant Kingdom, Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire, and Assassin's Creed Odyssey.

The ceremony also saw Microsoft corporate vice president and head of 343 Industries Bonnie Ross inducted into the Academy of Interactive Arts and Sciences' Hall of Fame. Ross was honored for her work on the Halo franchise, as well as promoting STEM and diversity across the video game industry. She became the first woman to win the award, joining the likes of Hideo Kojima and Gabe Newell.

Here’s the full list of winners and nominees:

Game of the Year

God of War (Winner)

Into the Breach

Marvel's Spider-Man

Red Dead Redemption 2

Return of the Obra Dinn

Outstanding Achievement in Animation

God of War

GRIS

Marvel's Spider-Man (Winner)

Moss

Red Dead Redemption 2

Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction

Detroit: Become Human

God of War (Winner)

GRIS

Marvel's Spider-Man

Red Dead Redemption 2

Outstanding Achievement in Character

Assassin's Creed Odyssey (Kassandra)

God of War (Atreus)

God of War (Kratos) (Winner)

Marvel's Spider-Man (Peter Parker/Spider-Man)

Red Dead Redemption 2 (Arthur Morgan)

Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition

Detroit: Become Human

Forgotton Anne

God of War (Winner)

Marvel's Spider-Man

Tetris Effect

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Design

Battlefield V

Detroit: Become Human

God of War (Winner)

Marvel's Spider-Man Moss

Outstanding Achievement in Story

Assassin's Creed Odyssey

Florence

God of War (Winner)

Marvel's Spider-Man

Return of the Obra Dinn

Outstanding Technical Achievement

ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission

Battlefield V

God of War

Marvel's Spider-Man

Red Dead Redemption 2 (Winner)

Action Game of the Year

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4

Celeste (Winner)

Destiny 2: Forsaken

Far Cry 5

Shadow of the Tomb Raider

Adventure Game of the Year

Detroit: Become Human

God of War (Winner)

Marvel's Spider-Man

Red Dead Redemption 2

Return of the Obra Dinn

Family Game of the Year

ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission

Kirby Star Allies

LEGO DC Super-Villains

Starlink: Battle for Atlas

Unravel Two (Winner)

Fighting Game of the Year

BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle

Dragon Ball Fighter Z

SOULCALIBUR VI

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Winner)

Racing Game of the Year

Forza Horizon 4 (Winner)

F1 2018

Wreckfest

Role-Playing Game of the Year

Assassin's Creed Odyssey

Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age

Monster Hunter World (Winner)

Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom

Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire

Sports Game of the Year

FIFA 19

Mario Tennis Aces (Winner)

MLB The Show 18

Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year

Bad North

Frostpunk

Into the Breach (Winner)

Northgard

RimWorld

Immersive Reality Technical Achievement

ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission

Beat Saber

Dr. Grordbort's Invaders

Tónandi (Winner)

Torn

Immersive Reality Game of the Year

ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission

Beat Saber (Winner)

Moss

Sprint Vector

Transference

Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game

Celeste (Winner)

Florence

Into the Breach

Minit

Return of the Obra Dinn

Portable Game of the Year

Dandara

Donut County

Dragalia Lost

Florence (Winner)

Oddmar

Outstanding Achievement in Online Gameplay

Fortnite (Winner)

Destiny 2: Forsaken

Laser League

Red Dead Redemption 2

Sea of Thieves

Outstanding Achievement in Game Design

God of War (Winner)

Into the Breach

Marvel's Spider-Man

Return of the Obra Dinn

Subnautica

Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction

Florence

God of War (Winner)

Marvel's Spider-Man

Red Dead Redemption 2

Return of the Obra Dinn