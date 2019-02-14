God of War wins nine categories at DICE awards, including game of the year
Red Dead Redemption 2 won only oneBy Rob Thubron
What just happened? The 22nd annual DICE Awards took place in Las Vegas last night, and God of War was the star of the show. Not only did the brilliant PlayStation 4 exclusive get crowned Game of the Year, but it also won nine out of the 23 categories.
In addition to taking home the coveted Game of the Year honor, God of War won awards in the Game Direction, Game Design, Sound Design, Adventure Game of the year, Character, Story, Original Music Composition, and Art Direction categories.
The only other game to walk away with more than one award on the night was Celeste. The action-platformer won action game of the year and outstanding achievement for an independent game.
Despite receiving rave reviews from critics and consumers alike, Rockstar’s Red Dead Redemption 2 won only one award: Outstanding Technical Achievement.
Another notable result was Monster Hunter: World winning RPG of the year. It faced stiff competition from Ni No Kuni: Revenant Kingdom, Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire, and Assassin's Creed Odyssey.
The ceremony also saw Microsoft corporate vice president and head of 343 Industries Bonnie Ross inducted into the Academy of Interactive Arts and Sciences' Hall of Fame. Ross was honored for her work on the Halo franchise, as well as promoting STEM and diversity across the video game industry. She became the first woman to win the award, joining the likes of Hideo Kojima and Gabe Newell.
Here’s the full list of winners and nominees:
Game of the Year
- God of War (Winner)
- Into the Breach
- Marvel's Spider-Man
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Return of the Obra Dinn
Outstanding Achievement in Animation
- God of War
- GRIS
- Marvel's Spider-Man (Winner)
- Moss
- Red Dead Redemption 2
Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction
- Detroit: Become Human
- God of War (Winner)
- GRIS
- Marvel's Spider-Man
- Red Dead Redemption 2
Outstanding Achievement in Character
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey (Kassandra)
- God of War (Atreus)
- God of War (Kratos) (Winner)
- Marvel's Spider-Man (Peter Parker/Spider-Man)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 (Arthur Morgan)
Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition
- Detroit: Become Human
- Forgotton Anne
- God of War (Winner)
- Marvel's Spider-Man
- Tetris Effect
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Design
- Battlefield V
- Detroit: Become Human
- God of War (Winner)
- Marvel's Spider-Man Moss
Outstanding Achievement in Story
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey
- Florence
- God of War (Winner)
- Marvel's Spider-Man
- Return of the Obra Dinn
Outstanding Technical Achievement
- ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission
- Battlefield V
- God of War
- Marvel's Spider-Man
- Red Dead Redemption 2 (Winner)
Action Game of the Year
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 4
- Celeste (Winner)
- Destiny 2: Forsaken
- Far Cry 5
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider
Adventure Game of the Year
- Detroit: Become Human
- God of War (Winner)
- Marvel's Spider-Man
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Return of the Obra Dinn
Family Game of the Year
- ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission
- Kirby Star Allies
- LEGO DC Super-Villains
- Starlink: Battle for Atlas
- Unravel Two (Winner)
Fighting Game of the Year
- BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle
- Dragon Ball Fighter Z
- SOULCALIBUR VI
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Winner)
Racing Game of the Year
- Forza Horizon 4 (Winner)
- F1 2018
- Wreckfest
Role-Playing Game of the Year
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey
- Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age
- Monster Hunter World (Winner)
- Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom
- Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire
Sports Game of the Year
- FIFA 19
- Mario Tennis Aces (Winner)
- MLB The Show 18
Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year
- Bad North
- Frostpunk
- Into the Breach (Winner)
- Northgard
- RimWorld
Immersive Reality Technical Achievement
- ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission
- Beat Saber
- Dr. Grordbort's Invaders
- Tónandi (Winner)
- Torn
Immersive Reality Game of the Year
- ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission
- Beat Saber (Winner)
- Moss
- Sprint Vector
- Transference
Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game
- Celeste (Winner)
- Florence
- Into the Breach
- Minit
- Return of the Obra Dinn
Portable Game of the Year
- Dandara
- Donut County
- Dragalia Lost
- Florence (Winner)
- Oddmar
Outstanding Achievement in Online Gameplay
- Fortnite (Winner)
- Destiny 2: Forsaken
- Laser League
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Sea of Thieves
Outstanding Achievement in Game Design
- God of War (Winner)
- Into the Breach
- Marvel's Spider-Man
- Return of the Obra Dinn
- Subnautica
Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction
- Florence
- God of War (Winner)
- Marvel's Spider-Man
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Return of the Obra Dinn