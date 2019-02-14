What just happened? Nintendo Direct presentations rarely disappoint and the most recent installation was no exception. In addition to news regarding a highly anticipated sequel and a surprise remake, the Japanese gaming giant proved that the battle royale genre isn’t limited to first-person shooters.

Nintendo during the online broadcast announced a new Tetris variant based on the battle royale genre made popular by games such as PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds and Fortnite. Tetris 99 pits 99 players against each other in the iconic puzzler. The last player standing wins.

Tetris 99 is out now as a free download exclusively for Nintendo Switch Online members.

The latest Nintendo Direct also brought word of a sequel to Nintendo’s popular build-your-own-level game.

Super Mario Maker 2 takes everything you loved about the Wii U hit and brings it to the Switch. The original, if you recall, debuted on the Wii U in 2015 and was ported to the 3DS a year later. This will mark the first time that a version of the game makes an appearance on the Switch. Look for it to arrive in June.

Last but certainly not least was the surprise announcement of a remake of The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening, a fan favorite that originally dropped on the Game Boy way back in 1993. Nintendo didn’t have a wealth of details to share on this title short of a 2019 launch window and the promise that more information was forthcoming.