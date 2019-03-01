Considering a career switch to IT? The Oracle Professional Certification Training Bundle will get you prepped and ready to take the Oracle 12c OCP 1Z0-061 and Oracle 12c OCP 1Z0-062 examinations with these 24 hours of instruction. The courses typically retail for $924 but are currently available for 93% off at just $59.

From healthcare to finance, virtually every industry relies on vast amounts of data to function. Oracle SQL has become a mainstay in data experts' toolbox by delivering an efficient architecture for accessing, defining, and maintaining data that's been engineered for cloud computing.

Starting with Oracle SQL fundamentals, and learning from experts with a minimum of 15 years' industry experience. Passing the Oracle 12c OCP 1Z0-061 will give you a leg up against the competition, and help you stand out to potential employers. You'll also earn Oracle Certificate Associate status upon completing this informative course.

The second course will get you up to speed with Oracle Database 12c, the world's first database designed for the cloud. You'll learn all the important groundwork of this powerful tool and prep you to ace the Oracle 12c OCP 1Z0-062: Installation and Administration exam. Complete the course, and you'll know how to skillfully install and manage an Oracle database.

You don't need to attend any fancy expensive classes to get ready, thanks to these two online courses that you can learn from on your own terms, from the comfort of your couch. Get schooled on Oracle with this bundle, available now for just $59.

Note: TechSpot may receive a commission for sales from links on this post through affiliate programs.