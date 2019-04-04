Microsoft doesn't have the best track record when it comes to rolling out stable, bug-free Windows 10 updates.

Unfortunately for its customers, short of using Windows 10 Professional's update delay feature, or software like "ShutUp10" (which can completely switch off Windows Update), there's often no reliable way to avoid these updates; at least, not in the long run.

Given that some updates carry serious problems, this can be particularly frustrating for many users. Fortunately, Microsoft is giving those users a small layer of protection moving forward.

Beginning with the May 2019 Windows 10 update, Microsoft will allow customers to delay updates for up to 35 days, 7 days at a time. If you're vigilant, this may protect you long enough for Microsoft to fix any major problems that usually pop up when large updates arrive.

It's still not a perfect solution, but for now, it's probably going to be a lot better than nothing for a large portion of Windows 10's users. I'll certainly be taking advantage of this feature, at the very least.

Perhaps in the future Microsoft will allow its customers to only opt-in to security updates, and skip major OS-changing "upgrades." Only time will tell.