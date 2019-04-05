Science is a realm of infinite possibilities, and researchers are always pushing the limits of what we know, and what we think is possible. Scientists are working on projects that range from bringing the Ice Age's mammoths back to cloning monkeys.

However, both of those projects are strictly focused on Earth and its inhabitants. What might be arguably more interesting is the projects scientists are working on beyond our atmosphere, in outer space.

As reported by Science Alert, we as humans may be about to get our first-ever look at a real black hole starting on April 10 - that's just 5 days from now.

This is a pretty exciting event, even for those who aren't particularly interested in space or science. We've always heard teachers and researchers talk about black holes, of course, but we've never truly known what one looks like outside of scientific simulations.

Or, rather, we've never known what one looks like in action. Black holes themselves are, of course, invisible. However, the pull of their gravity and the impact they have on their surroundings should be very visible due to the "event horizon" they leave behind.

The folks working on the Event Horizon Telescope (EHT) project are the ones we have to thank for this upcoming event. Stay tuned here, or to the official EHT website to see the research team's first photos when April 10 rolls around.