In context: Paint was never meant to be a pro-level graphics editor. Still, it became one of the most used applications in early versions of Windows and introduced million to painting on a computer. Its sentimental value, then, can’t be understated and may very well be why Microsoft decided to leave it in Windows 10 for now.

One of Microsoft’s most iconic applications won’t be removed from Windows 10 after all… at least, not anytime soon.

In July 2017, Microsoft announced plans to pull the Paint app from Windows 10 and place it in the Windows Store as a standalone app. Paint was introduced in the very first version of Windows back in 1985 and was updated over the years as new versions of Windows were launched.

Yes, MSPaint will be included in 1903. It'll remain included in Windows 10 for now. — Brandon LeBlanc (@brandonleblanc) April 23, 2019



Brandon LeBlanc, a senior program manager on the Windows Insider Team, confirmed on Twitter that MS Paint will be included in update 1903 and will remain in Windows 10 for the foreseeable future.

User response to the decision appears to be mixed. While some are applauding Microsoft’s move, others feel the Redmond tech giant should strip “every bit of unnecessary old junk” out of the operating system to make it as slim and refined as possible.

What are your thoughts? Should Paint stick around or is it time to unbundle the app from Windows 10?