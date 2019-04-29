The big picture: Microsoft's move might seem like a snub but the truth is, they have no obligation – legal, moral or otherwise – to involve Persson in future Minecraft-related matters, especially if they believe he could tarnish the brand. A check for $2.5 billion afforded them that right.

Microsoft is distancing itself from Minecraft creator Markus “Notch” Persson. The developer will not be taking place in an upcoming event to celebrate the “past, present and exciting future of the decade-old franchise,” a Microsoft spokesperson has confirmed to Variety.

Persson released the first version of Minecraft to the public on May 17, 2009, and updated it incrementally until the first full version dropped on November 18, 2011. By that time, Persson had quit his job and launched Mojang as the game’s official studio.

Things accelerated rapidly from that point and on September 15, 2014, Microsoft agreed to buy the studio and the full rights to Minecraft for a whopping $2.5 billion.

Although Persson hasn’t been involved in Minecraft since that time, his name still appears in the credits and up until recently, was featured in random splash text messages on the game’s opening menu screen. Those have been removed as of the most recent patch.

The Microsoft spokesperson told Variety that Persson’s comments and opinions do not reflect those of Microsoft or Mojang and are not representative of Minecraft.

Lead image courtesy rafapress via Shutterstock