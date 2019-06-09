Highly anticipated: Microsoft is finally updating it's pro controller. While the controller features improvements to allow for greater precision and longer play, Microsoft says the controller also has improved durability. It looks like a fantastic update for gamers looking to upgrade to a pro-level controller.

Today, Microsoft announced the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2, the sequel to its popular customizable controller. Microsoft says the controller has been completely redesigned with new adjustable tension thumbsticks to improve precision, updated triggers, and new bumpers with shorter action for faster responses.

The update looks to be a worthy successor considering ongoing durability issues for the first iteration. The controller charges via USB-C and supports Bluetooth. You won't be charging it very often as Microsoft claims about 40 hours per charge. If you played at least two hours every day, you could potentially get around 20 days of playtime.

In addition to the aforementioned updates, other changes include rubberized grips, the ability to store up to three different profiles, and support for both Windows PC and Xbox One. Microsoft says it re-engineered the controller for better durability which should be a breath of fresh air for gamers looking to upgrade.

The new controller is scheduled to release on November 4th for $179.99 in 24 countries. Pre-orders go live later tonight.