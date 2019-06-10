Tech and E3 2019 gaming deals: Alienware m15 is $600 off, Intel 660p 1TB SSD for $100, tons of PlayStation gearBy TechSpot Deals
With E3 kicked off, there's plenty of gaming deals including Sony's Days of Play sale discounting PS Plus memberships, PS4 controllers, PSVR, PS4 Pro, and a multitude of games. For non-gaming deals, the Intel 660p 1TB SSD is only $100.
- Alienware m15 Intel Core i7-8750H 6-core 15.6" 1080p 144Hz Laptop with GTX 1660 Ti, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD for $1299.99 at Dell (use code: AW630AFF - list price $1929.99). Save over $600 with coupon code. Features an 8th gen i7 6-core processor, GeForce GTX 1660 Ti 6GB GPU, 16GB RAM, and 512GB SSD.
- Dell Vostro 14 5000 Intel Core i7-8550U Quad-core 14" 1080p Win10 Pro Laptop with AMD Radeon 530, 128GB SSD + 1TB HDD for $699 at Dell (use code: V14CL699 - list price $1398.57). Code is still live for this Vostro laptop. Features an 8th gen i7 quad-core processor, AMD Radeon 530 4GB GPU, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD, and 1TB HDD dual storage.
- Intel 660p Series 1TB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD for $99.99 (2TB for $195) at Amazon (list price $209.99). Get the Intel 660p series 1TB SSD for just $100, one of the lowest prices we've seen for this 1TB SSD.
- Sony's Days of Play Sale at Walmart and Amazon. With E3 kicked off, Sony's having their Days of Play Sale through June 17, with discounts on PSVR, PS4 Pro, and a multitude of games.
- Sony PlayStation Plus 12-Month Membership (Digital Delivery) for $39.99 at Amazon (list price $59.99). Save $20 off 12 months of PS Plus, needed for most multiplayer games on PS4. This is the best price we've seen for PS Plus membership, and it is usually on sale for this price only during Days of Play and Black Friday.
- Sony PlayStation 4 DualShock 4 Wireless Controller for $39.99 at Walmart and Amazon (list price $59.99). Save $20 off PS4 controllers in various colors. If you're looking to expand your controller collection for couch co-op games, now is the time to buy.
- Sony PlayStation 4 PSVR Headset with Borderlands 2 and Beat Saber Bundle for $299.99 at Walmart (list price $349.96). Save $50 with this PSVR bundle. This is a great bundle that includes 2 of the most popular PSVR games in Beat Saber and Borderlands 2.
- Sony PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB Console for $349.99 at Walmart and Amazon (list price $399.99). Save $50 off the retail price on the PS4 Pro. Only the Black Friday sale price beats this price.
- Microsoft Xbox One S 1TB Fortnite Battle Royale Special Edition Console Bundle for $249 at Walmart and Amazon (list price $299). Grab this Fortnite Battle Royale Special Edition bundle for Xbox One S for just $249. Includes a custom gradient purple console, download of Fortnite Battle Royale, Dark Vertex Cosmetic Set, and 2000 V-bucks.
- Nintendo Switch Pro Controller for $49.99 at Amazon (list price $69.99). Save $20 off the Nintendo Switch Pro controller and get one of the better prices we've seen. This beats the usual sale price by $5.
- Dell Inspiron 15 5000 Intel Core i7-7500U 15.6" 1080p Laptop with 128GB SSD + 1TB HDD for $579.99 at Dell (use code: DBLTLOKAFF - list price $898.99). Code is still live for this popular Inspiron laptop. Features a 7th gen i7 processor, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD, and 1TB HDD dual storage.
- Apple iPad Pro 11" 64GB WiFi Tablet (Latest Model) for $649.99 at Amazon (Discount seen at checkout - list price $799). Save an extra $100 at checkout on the latest model of the iPad Pro.
- Seagate BarraCuda 6TB SATA 3.5" Internal Hard Drive with 256MB Cache for $119.99 at Amazon (list price $169.99). Save $50 off the list price for this 6TB Seagate BarraCude 3.5" internal hard drive with 256MB cache.
- 65" TCL 65R617 4K UHD HDR Roku Smart LED HDTV for $699.99 at Walmart (list price $1299.99). Get the lowest price we've seen for this 65" TCL 4K TV at $700.
Note: TechSpot may receive a commission for sales from links on this post through affiliate programs.
