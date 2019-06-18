In context: Following the US ban on doing business with Huawei, many tech companies complied with the trade regulations, including Microsoft, which quietly removed the Chinese-branded laptops from its online store. This week the laptops have made their way back to the storefront and are available to purchase again.

A month ago, we reported on Huawei laptops disappearing from Microsoft's online store. A move that the US company made to suggest its compliance with the country's ongoing trade war with China. Although Microsoft's retail stores continued the sale of Huawei laptops without interruption, it remained silent on the removal of the Chinese brand from its online storefront.

As of this week, the inventory initially taken off is back and available to buy again from the store, with this time a few statements from Microsoft regarding this decision. "We have been evaluating, and will continue to respond to, the many business, technical and regulatory complexities stemming from the recent addition of Huawei to the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Export Administration Regulations Entity List," the company's spokesperson told The Verge. "As a result, we are resuming the sale of existing inventory of Huawei devices at Microsoft Store."

Microsoft further clarified that it plans to sell existing inventory that is compliant with current US regulations. This potentially means that customers can buy Huawei laptops from the online store while stocks last with no word from the company on what happens when it runs out. Presumably, Microsoft will keep it that way until the trade ban is eased to some extent.

The development is similar to Google supporting Huawei's smartphones that already shipped with its licensed software indicating that the trade ban is relatively lenient on business agreements that took place before it launched with full force.

The Microsoft Store now lists Huawei laptops including the MateBook, the MateBook 13 and the MateBook X Pro, with the latter currently out of stock.