The need for IT consultants and technicians continues to grow. Stand out to potential employers, prepare and add these CompTIA certifications to your resume. CompTIA Secure Infrastructure Specialists (CSIS) are versed in supporting hardware and software systems and keeping them safe from attack, making them incredibly valuable on the job market.

The current deal provides you with four comprehensive courses to pass CompTIA’s A+ 220-1001 and A+ 220-1002, CompTIA Network+ N10-007 and CompTIA Security+ SY0-501 exams. Best of all, it's a pay what you want deal, so you’ll instantly unlock the first of the courses for any price you choose. Beat the average price -- currently just $10 -- and you gain access to all the coursework.

The CompTIA A+ exam is your first step covering essential concepts regarding hardware, virtualization, cloud computing, mobile devices, networking tech and troubleshooting. The CompTIA Network+ is an internationally recognized certification, validating fundamental networking knowledge and skills. CompTIA Security+ is the certification that’s trusted by employers worldwide to validate foundational, vendor-neutral IT security knowledge and skills. As a benchmark for best practices in IT security, this certification covers the essential principles for network security and risk management.

Make your way through the entire coursework, and you’ll be ready to ace CompTIA’s certification exams as well as acquire essential know-how to start working in today’s IT industry, starting at just $10.

Note: TechSpot may receive a commission for sales from links on this post through affiliate programs.