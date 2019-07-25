Moving to a career in IT could be the perfect path to realizing your enthusiasm for all things computing, all while making money at it. Start at home with the Windows Server Admin and CompTIA IT Certification Bundle, currently available for over 90% off at the TechSpot Store.

Let these 87 hours of instruction get you prepped and ready to take on the IT world. This bundle will help you ace key CompTIA and Windows Server Certifications with the following six courses:

Windows Server 70-742: Identity with Windows Server 2016 Complete Video Course

Windows Server 70-741: Networking with Windows Server 2016 Complete Video Course

Windows Server 70-740: Installation, Storage & Compute with Windows Server 16

CompTIA A+ 220-901 Complete Video Course

CompTIA Network+ N10-007 Complete Video Course & Practice Test

CompTIA A+ 220-902 Complete Video Course

With this bundle you'll gain a solid understanding of Windows Server 2016 and know how to help reduce IT costs. You'll also be prepared to pass CompTIA's Network+ exam and their coveted A+ certification. With the proper credentials you can start looking for work as a system admin or network specialist.

The Windows Server Admin and CompTIA IT Certification Bundle can retail for over $1,600, but it's currently available for $49.

