Something to look forward to: Given Microsoft’s history of hosting Surface-themed events in October and rumors of a teaser video recently being shown to employees, it’s plausible that we could see the device shown publicly for the first time later this fall.

More details regarding Microsoft’s rumored dual-screen Surface device have emerged courtesy of Forbes.

Per Jeff Lin, an associate director of consumer electronics at market research firm IHS Markit, the foldable Surface will have two 9-inch displays sporting a 4:3 aspect ratio (but notably not a foldable display). It’ll reportedly be powered by Intel’s Lakefield SoC, run Windows Core OS (which will allow it to run Android apps) and have wireless connectivity via LTE or 5G.

As The Verge points out, adding the ability to run Android apps would be a surprise move for Microsoft. That’s because they’d need to create their own Android app store and convince developers to modify their apps to work on the platform – not exactly an easy ask.

The gadget could arrive sometime in the first half of 2020, perhaps as early as the first quarter, supply chain information suggests.

Either way, it comes at an interesting time considering reports recently surfaced claiming Google ended development of two unannounced tablets. Microsoft’s device doesn’t sound like a full-blown tablet but perhaps rather, a hybrid laptop of sorts that’ll likely focus on productivity.