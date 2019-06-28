Bottom line: The best thing about Bumble's new video chat and voice calling is that you don’t have to exchange phone numbers so if things don’t work out, you won’t have to worry about having a new stalker.

The Internet and mobile devices have revolutionized the dating process, negating the need to actually “get out there” and meet someone face to face. It’s been a boon for those that are painfully shy, lack certain social skills or simply can better express themselves behind a keyboard.

For others, texting is little more than an ill-placed speed bump in the fast lane. It’s these users that will most likely appreciate Bumble’s latest features – video chat and voice calling.

Bumble in announcing the features, which work across Date (for dating), Bizz (for professional connections) and BFF (for making friends) modes, said they are primarily about creating a safer space on Bumble Date.

The option to make a call will appear only after you have matched with someone. When that happens, you’ll see a video icon and phone icon in the top right corner of the conversation screen.

Ladies will be granted the option to call as soon as they match with someone while fellas only get the option “after a first move has been made.”