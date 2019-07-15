Facepalm: Microsoft has announced that version 1903 of Windows 10 will be blocked from Surface Book 2 users. It seems that the update conflicts with the Nvidia GPUs that those computers use.

A compatibility glitch with the May 2019 update is causing the discrete GeForce GTX 1050 used in the high-end Surface Book 2 to become undetectable. This bug, in turn, causes some apps and games that rely on the GPU to crash. Microsoft said that until engineers can fix the problem, it was going to block the update from being downloaded by those models.

“To safeguard your update experience, we have applied a compatibility hold on Surface Book 2 devices with Nvidia dGPUs from being offered Windows 10, version 1903, until this issue is resolved,” read the patch notes.

The problem only seems to affect the higher-end models that have the Nvidia card sitting alongside an integrated Intel GPU. The glitch somehow makes the GTX disappear from the Device Manager.

Version 1903 has struggled with issues since it first began rolling out back in late April when it was causing errors for people trying to install it with USB drives or SD cards attached. Microsoft’s workaround for that problem was to simply remove all external media before attempting to install the update.

The GPU problem is not so easy to get around. While Microsoft may find a short-term fix, more likely than not users will just have to wait until Redmond figures out how to make the update compatible with the Nvidia GPUs.

You can read the full details of the issue (KB4497935) on Microsoft’s support page.