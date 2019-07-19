Something to look forward to: With Apple expected to launch its 2019 iPhone lineup in September, we’re seeing plenty of leaks related to the handsets, including what could be some very accurate dummy models.

As it did in 2018, Apple is expected to release three iPhones this year: a 5.8-inch OLED device, a 6.5-inch OLED handset, and a cheaper 6.1-inch LCD option. It’s thought that they will resemble their iPhone XS, XS Max, and XR predecessors in almost every way, except for the rear cameras.

As we saw from CAD renders back in January, it seems 2019 will see the first iPhones with triple camera arrays. The setup, which is placed inside a square bump, reportedly consists of a 12-megapixel wide-angle lens, a 12-megapixel telephoto lens, and a 12-megapixel super wide-angle lens, according to renowned Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

MacRumors got its hands on a set of iPhone XI dummy units, which are based on Apple leaks and designed so accessory makers can create products, such as cases, before the handsets are launched.

While the 5.8-inch and 6.5-inch OLED iPhones have three rear cameras, the 6.1-inch LCD has two. Which makes sense, seeing as the iPhone XS and XS Max have dual-camera setups while the iPhone XR has just one rear snapper.

There's no guarantee that these dummy models, which look similar to those shown off by YouTube star Marques Brownlee, will be identical to the final iPhones—the volume buttons were said to resemble the rounded ones found on iPads, though they don't here—but it does look like we can expect to see triple and dual camera setups on the handsets.