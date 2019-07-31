What just happened? Few laptops are as iconic as IBM’s (err, Lenovo’s) ThinkPad. From the solid black chassis to the bright red TrackPoint, it immediately stands out from the pack. Now thanks to YouTuber Paul Klinger, you can build your very own miniature replica and even play some (very primitive) games on it.

The pint-sized ThinkPad is powered by an ATtiny1614 microcontroller that sends output to an SSD1306 monochrome OLED graphic display. A 300mAh lithium-ion battery supplies the juice from what looks to be a micro USB port.

Aside from the power button on the hinge, the only functional input appears to be the TrackPoint which is used as a directional pad and a clickable button. In the clip above, Klinger demonstrates a handful of games including Snake, Tetris, Game of Life, Lunar Lander and Mandelbrot.

Best yet, Klinger has made all of the code and design files for the PCB and 3D printed chassis available on GitHub for anyone that wants to try their hand at making their own.

Interested parties may want to grab the schematics while they’re available as who knows went Lenovo’s legal department might come knocking and force Klinger to take them offline.

Found is a TechSpot feature where we share clever, funny or otherwise interesting stuff from around the web.