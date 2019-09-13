In brief: Unlike some other services, Walmart shoppers will pay the same prices on items that they do in stores with no premiums or hidden costs. Presumably, the only extra cost would be any tip you wish to include for your shopper / delivery driver.

Walmart has announced plans to expand its Delivery Unlimited grocery delivery membership option to 1,400 stores nationwide this fall following successful trials in Houston, Miami, Salt Lake City and Tampa earlier this year. By the end of 2019, it’ll be offered at over 1,600 stores servicing more than 50 percent of the country.

With Delivery Unlimited, customers will have the option to pay a yearly fee of $98 or a monthly fee of $12.95 for unlimited Walmart Grocery Delivery orders. Shoppers will also have the option to pay a per-delivery fee, we’re told.

Like the competition, Walmart is employing various delivery services and personal shoppers to make the program a reality. The company said it has more than 45,000 personal shoppers on its roster that must complete a three-week training program to learn how to select the freshest produce and “best cuts of meat” for online shoppers.

Interested parties can head over to Walmart.com/grocery or use the Walmart Grocery app to try it out. Walmart is offering a 15-day free trial to see if the service is right for you.