What just happened? Roku this week refreshed its streaming media player lineup in time for the holidays. The company is also rolling out an updated version of Roku OS that makes it faster than ever to get to the content you love.

The new Roku Express is 10 percent smaller than its predecessor and is designed to better blend in when connected to a television. According to Roku, most televisions’ USB port should have enough juice to power the dongle without requiring auxiliary power and adding unsightly cable clutter to your setup.

The refreshed Roku Ultra, meanwhile, remains the company’s flagship offering with 4K and HDR capabilities as well as “Roku’s best wireless performance.” It now ships with an enhanced quad-core processor, improving channel launch times for the top channels on the platform. Roku Ultra also includes an enhanced Roku Voice Remote that offers programmable personal shortcut buttons, a lost remote finder feature and premium JBL headphones for private listening.

In a separate announcement on Thursday, the streaming media company said Roku OS 9.2 will start rolling out to select devices in the coming weeks. The updated software “focuses on getting customers to content quickly” and enables new ways to control the home entertainment experience. Roku TV models will get the new update in phases over the coming months, we’re told.

The new Roku Express and Roku Ultra are available to pre-order from today priced at $29.99 and $99.99, respectively. Look for the former to ship later this month and the latter to be available sometime in October.