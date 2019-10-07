In context: Video subscription services are all the rage these days, and it's not hard to see why. For one relatively-affordable monthly price, most such services give you access to hundreds (if not thousands) of TV shows and movies on-demand. One such service, Hulu, became even more appealing today, thanks to its new offline viewing feature.

For those who don't know, Hulu has always required users to have a constant connection to the internet to access content. This isn't exactly abnormal (most streaming services have similar requirements), but it does put the platform at a slight disadvantage when compared to its key competitor, Netflix. Netflix allows users to download shows and movies onto their device to watch later; with or without an internet connection.

With today's change, Hulu has finally been brought up to par. If you're on the service's $12/month No Ads plan, you will now see download options appear next to many shows and movies. Only select content is eligible for download, but most Hulu's more popular shows, such as The Handmaid's Tale, are available. The library of download-ready shows will undoubtedly expand over time, so if you don't see anything you like in the "Downloadable" section now, give it a month or two and check again.

There are a few restrictions with this feature, of course. For example, downloaded titles will only sit on your device for up to 30 days, and you can't download more than 25 individual pieces of content at a time -- in other words, you won't be able to download an entire six or seven-season show at once.

If you want to try Hulu's new download functionality, you can do so by signing into the app on iOS. Offline play has not yet arrived on Hulu's Android or desktop incarnations.