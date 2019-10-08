Bottom line: Google is making it easier to transfer music and videos between compatible streaming devices in your home with a new feature called Stream Transfer. It's been in development since 2018 but was delayed in order to build a proper visual element for smart displays.

The new functionality is designed for consumers with multiple connected TVs, smart speakers and smart displays in their homes and works in a variety of scenarios. For example, you can start playing music on your Google Home Mini in the kitchen and keep the tunes coming by saying, “Hey Google, move the music to the living room speaker” at which time it’ll start playing on your Google Home in that room.

You can also start playing a YouTube video on your Nest Hub Max and move it to a Chromecast-connected TV, using either the cast control on the Nest’s screen or by saying, “Hey Google, play it on the living room TV.”

Using the Google Home app, you can even set up groups of devices so instead of playing music or your favorite podcast on one device at a time, you can stream to multiple speakers at once to fill your whole home with audio.

Stream Transfer is rolling out now across Chromecast, Google Home and Nest displays and works with a variety of apps including YouTube Music, Pandora and Spotify, just to name a few. A spokesperson told Variety that the feature will be coming to third-party devices in the near future.

Smart speaker by DavidFerenick