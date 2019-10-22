5G wireless technology is the next big thing in the mobile industry, and ISPs are pushing it quite heavily. Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile have either begun their 5G rollout in select areas or plan to kick things off soon -- either way, the tech is certainly progressing, if a bit slower than some would like.

Unfortunately for Verizon, the company's efforts to promote its implementation of 5G have not been perfect lately. The ISP announced that its 5G network would be available in three NBA arenas (with seven more planned to receive it) in the coming months -- however, even in that relatively small area, the 5G coverage is not strong enough to support the entire arena.

According to Ars Technica, the network will only cover "certain seating areas." NFL stadiums are in a similar boat -- Verizon is bringing 5G to those arenas, too, but only select seats will have access. Of course, the average football stadium is considerably bigger than most basketball stadiums, so that's a bit more understandable.

We're not sure why Verizon is struggling to bring full 5G coverage to the stadiums in question, but perhaps they'll be able to do so later on down the line. Either way, Verizon's 5G NBA coverage will first extend to the Chase Center in San Francisco, Phoenix's Talking Stick Resort Arena, and the Pepsi Center in Denver.

So, if you have any plans to snag a 5G-ready phone in the future and visit one of the professional basketball stadiums mentioned above, you'll be able to test out the network fairly soon.