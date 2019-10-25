Forward-looking: OmniVision recently made it into the Guinness Book of World Records for "the smallest commercially available image sensor" called the OV6948. The sensor has a size of 0.575 mm x 0.575 mm, features a 1/36-inch optical format and an image array that can capture 200 x 200 resolution video at up to 30 fps.

OmniVision aims to enhance anatomy procedures with its smallest OV6948 image sensor. Integrated with the company's OVM6948 CameraCubeChip, a wafer-level camera module measuring just 0.65 x 0.65 mm, the tiny package is meant to offer an ideal solution for disposable endoscopes in the smallest parts of anatomy.

Although the sensor was introduced over two years ago, it set the record based on testing and market research conducted in April this year by Transparency Market Research in Pune, India.

Since heat is a major concern during endoscopy, the sensor's low power consumption of 25mW ensures that less heat is generated at the tip of the endoscope, improving patient's comfort and allowing for longer-duration procedures. OmniVision says that the complete module can be integrated into a disposable guidewire, catheter or endoscope with a diameter as small as 1.0 mm.

"With this camera's small size and high 200 x 200, or 40 KPixel backside-illuminated resolution, high quality images can be captured from within the body's narrowest blood vessels for neuro, ophthalmic, ENT, cardiac, spinal, urology, gynecology and arthroscopy procedures" the company says.

The module can be operated in temperature ranges of -20 °C to +70 °C, has a focus range of 3 mm to 30 mm, and a wide 120-degree field of view to help with narrow environments.