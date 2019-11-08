In brief: Juul, an industry leader in the e-cigarette market, is stopping sales of its mint-flavored vape products after a study showed they were especially popular among teen users.

As reported by CNBC, studies by the Journal of the American Medical Association found that more than half of the teenagers that vaped used Juul, with mint being the most popular flavor among high school kids.

In a statement, Juul said that in light of the studies, it would immediately stop accepting orders from retail partners for mint pods in the US and will cease selling the pods through its website.

“These results are unacceptable and that is why we must reset the vapor category in the U.S. and earn the trust of society by working cooperatively with regulators, Attorneys General, public health officials, and other stakeholders to combat underage use. We will support the upcoming FDA flavor policy and will follow the PMTA process,” said CEO K.C. Crosthwaite.

Strangely, the same study noted that menthol-flavored vapes were also popular among young users, but Juul is still selling those products. It also sells Virginia tobacco and classic tobacco flavors.

With the number of vaping-related lung injuries now past 2,000, Juul recently suspended the sale of its fruity flavor pods— mango, creme, fruit, and cucumber. It has also stopped advertising in the United States.

Back in September, the FDA said it would ban all flavored vapes as more cases of the lung illness appeared. An announcement on the ban is expected to arrive soon.