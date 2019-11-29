Linux powers most of the web and every full stack developer should be familiar with the operating system and its various tools. Even if you have zero Linux experience, you can count on this course to get you started with the basics, and move gradually into advanced material.

Start mastering Red Hat Linux and CentOS and prepare for the RedHat Certified System Administrator Exam (RHCSA), this course bundle is currently on sale, available for the insanely low price of $19.99. That saves you 90 percent off the usual price.

First you'll get you basic familiarization with the Linux file system and command lines, the Linux GUI, how to install and dual boot the OS, and you'll tackle the basics of Linux administration as you dive into user and groups management, package management, disk partitioning, and troubleshooting.

More advanced material includes how to install and configure a web server, how to install and configure VNC, managing LVM logical volumes, network configuration in Linux, establishing secure connections via SSH, and SELinux. Once you dive deeper into the material, you will have the learned what you need to pass the RHCSA exam.

The CentOS & Red Hat Linux Certified System Administrator Course is currently on sale for TechSpot readers, get it today for just $19.99.

Note: TechSpot may receive a commission for sales from links on this post through affiliate programs.