Bottom line: While these are great prices, there are a few caveats to consider. First, you’re buying used games so the quality may or may not be up to your standards. Furthermore, you won’t receive the original retail box, instruction manual or anything else – just the game disc. This won’t be a deal breaker for all but if you are a hardcore collector who likes having all of your boxes, it could be an issue.

Earlier this month we learned that Redbox was no longer interested in dealing video games at its kiosks. Specifically, rentals would be halted and the company even said it planned to stop selling titles outright by the end of the year.

To help move out the last of its remaining inventory, Redbox has slashed prices on some of its best games to rock-bottom prices. For example, you can grab Call of Duty: Modern Warfare for $29.99, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order or Death Stranding for $24.99, Borderlands 3 for $19.99 and Spider-Man for $9.99.

Other deals include the Resident Evil 2 remake for $12.99, Gears 5 for $17.99 and Fallout 76 for $7.99.

One should also expect availability to vary quite a bit as the offers are only available while supplies last and inventory will vary by region. After all, this is a closeout sale. You can visit Redbox's website to see which titles are available in your area.