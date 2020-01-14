Why it matters: Lots of higher-end, standalone digital cameras these days offer various levels of waterproofing but much of it is enabled by the rubber plugs that slot into ports when they aren’t being used. The added bit of flexibility afforded here could be the difference between getting the shot and not. After all, the action doesn’t always stop if the weather isn’t cooperating – the show goes on.

Sony on Tuesday announced a new shooting grip for select mirrorless camera models that connects to the body wirelessly via Bluetooth.

The grip, officially known as the GP-VPT2BT, is designed to give content creators peace of mind. By connecting wirelessly, you avoid any clumsy cables and are able to keep your camera’s ports sealed and protected from the elements.

Curiously enough, the grip itself isn’t guaranteed to be 100 percent dust and moisture proof, so keep that in mind.

Sony’s new grip additionally features a photo button, a movie button, a lock switch and a customizable button as well as a zoom rocker and provisions for adjusting the angle and camera orientation (for self-shooting purposes). Sony notes that the grip can even be transformed into a tripod by expanding the bottom portion for hands-free, rocksteady shooting.

It is compatible with the Alpha a9, a9 II, a7R IV, a7R III, a7 III, a6600, a6400 and a6100 as well as the RX100 VII and the RX0 II cameras, we’re told.

Look for the Sony GP-VPT2BT shooting grip to ship in North America later this month priced at $140.