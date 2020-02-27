In the world of coding, using C++ is a lot like driving a stick shift car. It's quite complicated and can have a bit of learning curve, but you get substantially more control over what your machine can do. With C++, you can develop apps that squeeze the most power from your computer (think high-end desktop games or complex artificial intelligence programs).

If you're up to the challenge, you should start with The C++ Programming Bundle: Beginner to Expert, a three-part guide to mastering C++ and creating real, hands-on projects. It's on sale now for only $14.99.

Make no mistake, C++ is one of the trickier programming languages to learn, but this expert-led training breaks it down into simple pieces that even the greenest coder can understand. You'll start with a rundown on the basics of computer programming, including Object Orientation. From there, you'll move on to more advanced topics and create a program that generates fractal images with smart pointers and binary file handling.

Finally, you'll wrap up your training by exploring more nuanced elements of what C++ can do and create an even more advanced version of a fractal image app, giving you something to show off in your next interview.

The C++ Programming Bundle: Beginner to Expert usually retails for $600, but you can get this 3-course collection on sale for only $14.99—that's less than $5 per course! Prices subject to change.

Note: TechSpot may receive a commission for sales from links on this post through affiliate programs.