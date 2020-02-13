Bottom line: Nintendo's new pop-up lounges are little more than well-placed marketing booths but if you haven't had the opportunity to try out the Switch yet and have some spare time to kill before your flight, what's the harm in popping in for a demo?

Nintendo wants to make your time at the airport a bit less dreadful. Starting today, the Japanese gaming giant is launching Nintendo Switch On The Go pop-up lounges in select major airports across the US to give travelers the chance to go hands-on with the Nintendo Switch and Switch Lite.

The lounges will feature comfortable seating, complementary charging ports and of course, Nintendo Switch game demo opportunities playable in both handheld and TV mode. Nintendo is putting its best foot forward here, turning to hits like Super Mario Odyssey, Super Mario Party, Tetris 99, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild to showcase its hardware.

Nick Chavez, Nintendo of America’s SVP of sales and marketing, said they hope consumers discover that Switch makes a great companion for their trips.

Travelers can find pop-up lounges at Dallas Love Field Airport from today through March 26 and at Dulles International Airport, Seattle – Tacoma International Airport and O’Hare International Airport from February 17 through March 29.

Those who stop by the lounge will receive a free luggage handle wrap and a $10 coupon from Target to use on any Nintendo purchase over $75. Users who elect to place an order for a Switch on the spot will also get a free carrying case with their purchase.