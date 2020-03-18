In a nutshell: Google’s decision is proof positive that working remotely isn’t ideal in all circumstances. While still technically possible thanks to the Internet and numerous collaboration platforms like Microsoft Teams and Slack, there is undoubtedly some efficiency that gets lost in the process. Worse yet, imagine the headache Google would face if unanticipated bugs cropped up.

Google on Wednesday announced it is pausing all upcoming Chrome browser and Chrome OS releases due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

The tech titan specifically cited adjusted work schedules as the reason for its decision but noted that they will continue to prioritize updates related to security.

Chrome 81 was originally scheduled to launch on March 17 but the rollout was ultimately halted.

Google, like many of its peers, has asked employees to work from home to help slow the spread of the virus. The search giant issued a soft deadline of April 10 for its recommendation although based on recent developments, this could be extended soon.

Apple, for example, said last week that it was closing all of its retail stores outside of Greater China until March 27. Just days later, the Cupertino-based company said it would keep all stores closed until further notice.

The best move with regard to software development during this trying time, it would seem, is to settle into a holding pattern.

Masthead credit: Google by Benny Marty. Chrome by rafapress.