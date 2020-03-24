History repeats itself: Officials have rescheduled Computex for September but did you know that a similar virus had an identical effect on the trade show years ago? In 2003, the SARS outbreak in Asia prompted event coordinators to push that year’s show back to September.

Computex, one of the largest annual computer expos in the world, will not take place in early June as originally scheduled.

Organizers on Tuesday said that to protect the health and safety of all participants, Computex has been rescheduled to September 28 – 30 at the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center in Taipei, Taiwan.

Computex 2019 attracted a record number of people as more than 42,000 visitors from 171 countries convened in Taiwan for the five-day event. That’s far fewer than the 182,000 people that assembled in Las Vegas this past January for the Consumer Electronics Show but it’s still a significant number.

The fact that Computex has been delayed could take on an even greater significance this year. That’s because CeBIT, another trade show staple dating back to 1970, was canceled after the 2018 edition due to declining visitors and a reduction in exhibitor bookings.

Organizers said 5G, smart solutions, gaming and start-ups will take center stage at this year’s Computex.

