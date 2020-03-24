Stuck at home? Learn to code with this 2020 developer certification bundle
Python, PHP, Object-Oriented Programming in C# and .NET, SQL Server, Angular... there are a ton of coding languages and frameworks out there, but you can make 2020 the year you bring all your coding knowledge into alignment with the complete Learn to Code Developer Certification Bundle.
Make the most of your time at home, prepare with over 50 hours of learning from top instructors including Rob Percival and John Elder. The 2020 Learn to Code bundle is currently 97% off its full price. The full bundle content is as follows:
- Beginner Object-Oriented Programming in C# & .NET Core
- Learn C# by Building Applications
- Intro to PHP for Web Development
- Microsoft SQL Server & T-SQL Course For Beginners
- Using MySQL Databases with Python
- HTML Programming for Everyone
- The Complete C# Programming Course
- Advanced Python Training
- Learn Angular by Creating a Web Application
Pick up coding best practices and learn how to build your own applications, setting off a path on becoming a high-earning full stack developer. It’s a huge lineup of programming know-how available for just $38.99, that's 97% off the full retail price for the bundle.
