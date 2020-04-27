In brief: Apple is reportedly delaying mass production of the upcoming iPhone 12 by about a month due to disruptions caused by the ongoing Covid-19 outbreak. Apple normally announces new flagship iPhones in mid-September and puts them on sale by the end of the month. In preparation, the company starts mass production in the early summer to build up inventory.

Sources familiar with the matter tell The Wall Street Journal that Apple is planning to launch four new iPhone models later this year in three sizes: a 5.4-inch model, two 6.1-inch variants and a larger version with a 6.7-inch display. All are expected to feature OLED display technology and a redesign that harkens back to earlier iPhones with flat edges, similar to newer iPads.

The new iPhones are also expected to be compatible with 5G wireless networks for the first time.

One source told the publication that the delay in mass production this year will also impact the number of total handsets Apple plans to make in the second half of 2020 by as much as 20 percent.

Toni Sacconaghi, an analyst with Bernstein, said in a recent report that there shouldn’t be need for concern among investors unless Apple fails to ship the new iPhones before the 2020 holiday season.

At this point, with so much uncertainty surrounding Covid-19 and reported cases continuing to climb in the US at a steady pace, it’s anyone’s guess as to where we will be come September.

Masthead credit: Hadrian, Mykola Churpita