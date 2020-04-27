Freebies: Everyone loves free stuff, and that's something Sega understands quite well, if the company's latest promotional stunt is anything to go by. Starting today, the fantastic feudal Japan-themed strategy title Total War: Shogun 2 will be completely free to keep, with no catches or restrictions.

That's right: if you download the game on Steam between today (April 27) and May 1, it'll be yours forever -- or, at least until the day Steam shuts down, which is hopefully a long way off. Total War: Shogun 2, for the unaware, was first released back in 2011 to rave reviews.

Though it had its problems, particularly when it comes to bugs, those issues have largely been fixed by now. As such, all that's really left are the game's many positives, such as its charming art style, 360-degree sieges, ship combat, and the classic Total War mix of real-time battles and turn-based strategy.

All in all, if you're a fan of the Total War series and haven't tried Shogun 2 yet, it's well worth playing -- its visuals still hold up well, so there's little reason not to try it. If you've never played a Total War game before, Shogun 2 is still an excellent place to start.

This freebie is part of Sega's broader #StayHomeSaveLives initiative, which encourages customers to avoid leaving the house amidst the Covid-19 outbreak. To coincide with this free-to-keep promotion, Sega is discounting all of Shogun 2's DLC, as well as many of the other historical Total War games (that means Warhammer 1 & 2 discounts are off the table).

Be sure to grab your free copy of Shogun 2 right here, and check out the full Total War Sale here.