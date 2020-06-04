In context: Unity is one of the most popular game development engines in the world, right up there with the likes of Unreal. It's been used to create countless mobile, AAA, and indie titles over the years, and that success has prompted its creators to take a major leap forward.

As reported by Bloomberg yesterday, Unity is allegedly working with "financial advisers" to prepare for an initial public offering, set to take place later in the year. This information has not been officially confirmed by Unity yet (indeed, the company has outright refused to comment on its plans), but Bloomberg claims to have spoken to numerous individuals familiar with the matter.

The outlet says Goldman Sachs is likely to lead the charge on the IPO, and though we are unsure how much the deal will eventually be worth, Unity was last valued at around $6.3 billion.

Unity has been around for over a decade, first launching in June 2005 for Mac OS X. These days, it supports a much wider variety of platforms and is used by game development studios of all stripes. A few notable Unity-powered games that have been released over the past few years include Rimworld, Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire, Gwent: The Witcher Card Game, and Cuphead.

It remains to be seen whether or not Unity will be able to follow through with its IPO plans. The Covid-19 pandemic has disrupted the global economy significantly, and 2020 may not be the best year for a public offering.

Regardless, Unity is likely to reveal what it has up its sleeve sometime in the second half of 2020.

Masthead credit: The Wall Street Journal