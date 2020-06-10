Microsoft Excel is undoubtedly popular and extremely useful, so understanding how to take full advantage of it is essential. The Ultimate Excel Certification Bundle will train you to build and prepare a workbook good enough for a Fortune 500 CEO, to a household budget, and everything in between.

The 33-hour bundle is divided in 6 courses, starting with formulas and functions that transform Excel from a basic spreadsheet program into a dynamic and powerful analytics tool. Take advantage of this limited-time deal for just $33.99. Some of the bundle highlights include:

Master 75+ Excel formula & functions with hands-on demos Build dynamic tools & Excel dashboards to filter, display, & analyze your data Automate time-consuming analytics using cell formulas and functions in Excel Manipulate dates, times, text, & arrays Pull real-time data from APIs directly into Excel

Intro to Excel's data modeling tools: Power Query, Power Pivot, and Data Analysis Expressions (DAX)

Master Excel pivot tables & pivot charts with hands-on demos

Master 20+ charts & graphs in Excel

Build a foundation of working with Excel macros and VBA

Getting to know and use Excel at an advanced level is when you'll begin to see the real beauty of it.

With this Excel Certification Training Bundle, you'll have lifetime access to this knowledge for just $33.99. That's 96% off the original bundle price.

Note: TechSpot may receive a commission for sales from links on this post through affiliate programs.