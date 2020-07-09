Unique UI: A horizontal-first UI would certainly be a change from the norm as most handsets these days are designed with single-hand, vertical usage in mind. Aside from keyboard-friendly phones like the T-Mobile Sidekick, I can’t really think of many others that are meant to be used primarily in horizontal mode. I'd personally welcome the change as I almost exclusively interact with my phone using both hands, but I also realize I'm in the minority here.

Qualcomm earlier this week announced an upgraded version of its flagship Snapdragon 865 SoC that’s capable of faster clock speeds and thus, improved performance. One of the first handsets to feature the new chipset will come courtesy of Lenovo.

The high-end smartphone will launch under Lenovo’s Legion sub-brand of gaming gear, seemingly as the Lenovo Legion. A teaser for the device recently showed up on Weibo with a July 22 reveal date.

As GSM Arena notes, earlier rumors have suggested the phone will carry a FHD+ resolution display with a refresh rate of 144Hz alongside a whopping 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB of UFS 3.1 flash storage. The Legion is also said to feature a landscape-first user interface with a pop-up selfie camera and rear-facing shooters that support this unique orientation.

Jerry Tsao, vice president of Lenovo’s Mobile Gaming Group, confirmed the phone’s existence in Qualcomm’s press release, noting that it will be among the first to feature the new Snapdragon 865 Plus chipset.

The other, the Asus ROG Phone 3, is also expected to break cover on July 22. Full specs on this phone will be announced “in the coming week,” according to Bryan Chang, general manager of Asus’ smartphone business unit.