A hot potato: Microsoft proudly showed off Halo Infinite during its recent Xbox Games Showcase, but the reaction wasn't universal praise. The game looked far from next-gen, with flat graphics, blocky backgrounds, cartoonish visuals, and more. It prompted Microsoft to defend the Xbox Series X launch title. Now, one of Infinite's developers has responded, promising that the complaints are not falling on deaf ears.

Following the mixed response to the Halo Infinite reveal, Xbox Marketing Manager Aaron Greenberg reminded people that the world is in the middle of a pandemic, and we're seeing an in-progress game that's still several months away from its launch date. He also advised people to watch the 4K/60fps video of the game in action, and not make a judgment based on the 1080p stream.

Replying to a Twitter user, Halo Infinite's narrative experience director, Dan Chosich, gave his reaction to the criticism. "I've been in your shoes. I know what it's like to have expectations built + feel let down," he said. "I want you to know your voice matters + is heard. You're not falling on deaf ears. I always want to live up to the legacy that Bungie pioneered. I personally care a lot about honoring that."

I’ve been in your shoes. I know what it's like to have expectations built + feel let down. I want you to know your voice matters + is heard. You're not falling on deaf ears. I always want to live up to the legacy that Bungie pioneered. I personally care a lot about honoring that. — Dan Chosich (@DanChosich) July 25, 2020

In addition to the Xbox Series X, Halo Infinite is coming to the standard Xbox One and PC, which might go some way to explaining its less than spectacular graphics. Whether 343 Industries can improve the game to a level that pleases fans before its release remains to be seen, but it should look better post-release, thanks to the planned ray tracing update.