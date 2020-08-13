In context: We probably still have another year or two before the next major entry in the strategy-oriented Total War franchise hits the market (likely Total War: Warhammer 3) but developer Creative Assembly is keeping fans busy in the meantime with a smaller "Saga" side project.

Creative Assembly's Saga games are typically spin-offs of existing titles that use many of the same mechanics and underlying engine systems as a flagship game in the series. In this case, Troy has been heavily influenced by Total War: Three Kingdoms -- there are epic one-on-one duels, a similar graphical style, and several other shared features.

However, the scope is a bit smaller (hence its lower $50 price tag) and Troy, as the name suggests, focuses on an entirely different part of history (with some Greek mythology elements thrown in), as chronicled in the famous Iliad.

Troy is officially available today, as an Epic Games Store exclusive. Before you grab your pitchforks, though, there's one thing we should note: the game is entirely free to keep for its first 24 hours on the Store. That's right -- if you grab it anytime today, you won't need to pay a dime.

Since this is nearly a full-price title, that's a ridiculously good deal. Even if the game itself doesn't completely blow you away (and you shouldn't expect it to; again, it's a Saga title, not a mainline Total War entry), free is free.

In Troy, players will be able to take up the mantle of legendary heroes and villains like Achilles, Hector, Menelaus, Odysseus, and Agamemnon as they lead their armies to victory. Each hero has their own special units, weapons, and abilities that make them unique, so feel free to try them all to see which one clicks with your playstyle.