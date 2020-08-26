In context: With Covid-19 delaying production on season 2 of Netflix's 'The Witcher' show, there haven't been many ways for fans of the franchise to satisfy their monster-hunting fix. Fortunately, CD Projekt has just announced something that might tide fans over: an augmented reality Witcher title exclusive to mobile platforms.

The game has been dubbed The Witcher: Monster Slayer, and it's currently being developed by Spokko, a CD Projekt subsidiary. It is expected to launch on iOS and Android devices "soon," but we don't have an exact release date yet.

Like other mobile AR games, you'll move around the real world to explore the digital world. As you do so, you'll be undertaking story-driven quests and fighting off various monsters, all of which have Witcher 3-inspired designs.

Throughout your journeys, you'll be grabbing trophies from fallen monsters and using gathered materials to craft powerful potions, bombs, and blade oils.

Just like in the full Witcher games, preparation will be key, and we suspect some creatures will be tough to defeat without researching their strengths and weaknesses ahead of time.

Whether or not you'll be able to create and customize your own Witcher remains to be seen, but at the very least, you won't be playing as Geralt this time around.

That might disappoint some fans of the series, but it's probably for the best -- after three lengthy RPGs, an entire book series, and the first season of an incredibly popular show, everyone's favorite monster hunter has certainly earned a rest.