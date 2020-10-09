Corsair's latest MP400 m.2 NVMe SSD offers up to 8TB of QLC storage
PCIe 3.0-based drive starts at $129.99 for the 1TB modelBy Humza Aamir
In a nutshell: It's not bleeding edge storage, but Corsair's new PCIe 3.0-based MP400 series should still deliver a noticeable performance boost to PCs running SATA SSDs/HDDs. The MP400 drives use high-density 3D QLC NAND memory, which trades high endurance levels for less power consumption and better value to reach more consumers. It also allows for a capacious 8TB SKU that Corsair is now selling for $1,379.99.
Corsair is targeting mid-tier PC gaming with its new MP400 series of m.2 NVMe PCIe 3.0 SSDs. Although its 3,480 MB/s reads and up to 3,000 MB/s writes should make for a pretty decent experience even on higher-end PCs, those with deep pockets and a penchant for assembling rigs out of the latest and greatest hardware are still likely to go for something PCIe 4.0-based like the Adata XPG Gammix S70 or WD's recently released SN850 series.
For value-conscious gamers, however, the Corsair MP400 appears to hit a sweet spot between cost, performance, and capacity. It's available in four storage capacities, with the lower-half (1TB, 2TB) using Phison's E16 controller, while the upper-half (4TB, 8TB) utilizes Phison's E12S controller.
|
|Max Read (MB/s)
|Max Write (MB/s)
|4KB Random Read/Write (IOPS)
|Endurance Rating (TBW)
|Price
|1 TB
|3,480
|1,880
|190,000 / 470,000
|200
|$129.99
|2 TB
|3,480
|3,000
|380,000 / 560,000
|400
|$264.99
|4 TB
|3,480
|3,000
|610,000 / 710,000
|800
|$609.99
|8 TB
|3,480
|3,000
|610,000 / 710,000
|1,600
|$1,379.99
All MP400 drives are currently listed for availability in 1-3 weeks on Corsair's website, except the 8TB model that arrives a bit later, in 2-4 weeks. All models are backed by a 5-year official warranty and come with Corsair's free SSD Toolbox software for updating firmware and setting up features like over-provisioning and secure erase.