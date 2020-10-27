Editor's take: While I can’t speak for Wyze cameras specifically, security cameras in general can go a long way in making your home feel a bit safer. And at just $20, the cost of entry is low enough that it won't break the bank to try one out if you've been curious.

Smart home product maker Wyze is now accepting pre-orders for a new version of its popular Wyze Cam.

The aptly named Wyze Cam v3 features an f/1.6 aperture lens which, along with the new Starlight CMOS sensor and Starlight ISP, significantly improves low-light performance. According to Wyze, the v3 can see in environments up to 25x darker than its predecessor and takes in twice as much light.

The Wyze Cam v3 also packs a new processor that is twice as fast as before, enabling smoother video playback at up to 20 frames per second. You also get a wider 130-degree lens versus the 110-degree FOV on the v2. And with the IP65 rating, you can safely use the camera indoors or out.

Other noteworthy features include a built-in mini siren, free cloud storage (up to 14 days), 24/7 continuous recording (with an optional microSD card) and versatile mounting options (a magnetic mounting kit is included). Best yet, the price hasn't gone up at all.

The Wyze Cam v3 is available to pre-order for $19.99 plus shipping and is scheduled to launch sometime in November.