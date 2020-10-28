Editor's take: Zack from Jerry Rig Everything theorizes that much of the screen’s enhanced drop resistance is due to an improved chassis design that better protects the front glass from impacts and I tend to agree. Indeed, if you look closely, the glass is almost flush with the outer edge of the phone’s frame, not raised up like you see on other handsets.

Apple’s new iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro launched in several markets last week. As is customary with a major phone release, the handsets have been subjected to all sorts of cruel and unusual punishment in subsequent days in order to give potential buyers a better sense of their overall durability.

Today is no different as the iPhone 12 Pro is the headlining attraction in the latest durability test from Zack with Jerry Rig Everything. Diving right into the scratch test portion of the video, we see that the iPhone 12 Pro’s Ceramic Shield scratches with a level six Mohs pick with deeper grooves at level seven.

The screen scratch test results mirror what we saw last year with the iPhone 11 Pro Max and aren’t entirely surprising. Apple notes that its new Ceramic Shield front cover is infused with nano-ceramic crystals to improve toughness and boost drop performance by 4x but doesn’t explicitly mention anything about improved scratch resistance.

Masthead credit: Hadrian